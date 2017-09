National

English summary

The Congress has issued a barbed response to foreign minister Sushma Swaraj's tough speech at the United Nations General Assembly, which ripped apart Pakistan. This morning, a tweet from party vice president Rahul Gandhi read, "Sushma ji, thank you for finally recognising Congress governments' great vision and legacy of setting up IITs and IIMs".