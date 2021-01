దిగ్గజ నేత,గుజరాత్ మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి కన్నుమూత... ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ సంతాపం...

Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji was a formidable leader, playing a key role in Gujarat politics for decades. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. Saddened by his demise. Spoke to his son, Bharat Solanki Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.

English summary

senior Congress leader Madhavsinh Solanki, who served as former Chief Minister of Gujarat and External Affairs Minister from June 1991 to March 1992, passed away on Saturday morning. Madhavsinh Solanki died at the age of 94. He breathed his last at his residence in Gandhinagar.