ఆస్పత్రి అమానుషం: డెంగ్యూతో చిన్నారి మృతి, రూ.16లక్షల బిల్లు వేసింది

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Please provide me details on hfwminister@gov.in .We will take all the necessary action. https://t.co/dq273L66cK

One of my batchmate's 7 year old was in @fortis_hospital for ~15 days for Dengue. Billed 18 lakhs including for 2700 gloves. She passed away at the end of it. Corrupt assholes.

