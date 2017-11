ఇండిగోలో మళ్లీ! ప్రయాణికురాలి ఫోన్ లాక్కుని.. ఫొటోలు డిలీట్ చేసి..

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In the latest incident, that is bound to once again put the domestic carrier in a spot, two staff members of the budget carrier have been accused of misbehaving with a woman passenger at the Guwahati airport. IndiGo has now suspended both the employees. The incident took place on Sunday, November 19, when lawyer Krishna Sarma's mobile phone was snatched by a staff, who then tried to delete a few images that the passenger had clicked. While IndiGo Airlines said that it regretted the "unpleasant experience" and that noted that based on Sarma's complaint, it had suspended the two employees, the step is unlikely to help rebuild its image.