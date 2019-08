English summary

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad who was stopped at Jammu Airport on Tuesday afternoon for nearly two hours before he was sent back to Delhi at 4.10 pm, described his face off with the local administration as a sign of intolerance. “It’s not right for democracy. If mainstream political parties won’t visit, then who will go? Three former CMs J&K are already under house arrest and one former CM of J&K not being allowed to enter the state, it is a sign of intolerance,” ANI quoted Azad as saying.