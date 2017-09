ఘోరం: పెళ్లికి నిరాకరించిందని... తండ్రీకొడుకులు కలిసి ఏం చేశారంటే...

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

An 18-year-old girl, who was allegedly thrashed by her jilted lover and his father and then set ablaze, has succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Udaipur, the police said today. The incident took place in Isarwal village. The girl was returning home on Saturday evening, when she was stopped by Ravi, who allegedly slapped her. Ravi's father Chandu also joined him, SHO, Sadar police station, Manish Charan said. In her statement, the victim had said Ravi then poured kerosene on her but she could not identify the person who set her ablaze, the police officer said, adding the girl once had an affair with Ravi.