రూ.10 నాణేలకు దిక్కులేదు.. ఇక రూ.20 కాయిన్లు రాబోతున్నాయ్

English summary

The Finance Ministry on announced a new coin for Rs. 20 which will be shaped like a 27 mm "dodecagon" - a 12-sided polygon. The Finance Ministry issued a notification announcing the new 20-rupee coin. Unlike the circular 10-rupee coin, which is also 27 mm in diameter and has 100 serrations on its edge, the 20-rupee coin will not have any marks on its edge. But like the 10-rupee coin, it will be two-toned. While the outer ring will be 65 per cent copper, 15 per cent zinc and 20 per nickel, the inner disc will be 75 per cent copper, 20 per cent zinc and five percent nickel. However, there are no other cues on its design or appearance yet in the notification.