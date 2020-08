2.35 లక్షల కోట్ల లోటు, రాష్ట్రాలకు రెండే మార్గాలు, పన్నులు పెంచలేం: నిర్మలా సీతారామన్

English summary

Shortfall in collection of goods and services tax (GST) stands at Rs 2.35 lakh crore for fiscal 2021, the government said on Thursday. The cess collected for GST compensation was Rs 95,444 crore and the government has paid Rs 1.65 lakh crore to states for fiscal 2020, including Rs 13,806 crore for March, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after the 41st GST Council meeting.