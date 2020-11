గిన్నిస్ బుక్ రికార్డ్ సొంతం చేసుకున్న అయోధ్య దీపోత్సవం.. ట్విట్టర్ లో అభినందించిన గిన్నిస్ బుక్

English summary

Ayodhya created a new Guinness world record by lighting 6,06,569 earthen lamps (diyas) at the majestic Ram Ki Paidi ghat on the banks of the Saryu river and other ghats of the temple town during the fourth Deepotsav on diwali. The guiness book of world records Congratulates rmlauniversity and uptourismgov for the largest display of oil lamps with 606,569 lamps remaining lit for over 5 minutes