అధికారంలోకి రాగానే రైతులకు రుణమాఫీ: గుజరాత్ లో రాహుల్ గాంధీ హామీ

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday tried to woo farmers during his campaign for Gujarat elections by promising them farm loan waivers if his party forms the government in the state. Calling Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani a “rubber stamp”, he alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah was remote-controlling the government in the western state. “(Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji waived loans worth Rs1.25 trillion of his 5-10 industrialist friends, but Modiji and (finance minister Arun) Jaitleyji say that it is not their policy to waive loans of farmers when they ask for it,” Gandhi claimed.