పట్టేశారు: హనీ ప్రీత్ సింగ్ ఆచూకీ లభ్యం, వేషం మార్చి.. ఖాట్మాండూలో, కరెక్ట్ లొకేషన్ గుర్తింపు..

Dera Sacha Sauda's jailed chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's 'adopted' daughter Honeypreet Insan has been spotted in Nepal's Dharan-Itehari area. According to sources, she may be hiding in Sunsari-Morang district. Top Dera aide Pradeep Goyal alias Vicky, who was arrested from Udaipur on Saturday, had told the police that Honeypreet is not in India and had fled to Nepal.Absence of an extradition treaty between India and Nepal will add to the woes of Haryana Police which has so far failed to trace the whereabouts of Honeypreet Insan and Dr Aditya Insan, both wanted in a sedition case registered in Panchkula.