కేంద్ర మంత్రి పదవికి కౌర్ రాజీనామా - అకాలీదళ్ సంచలనం - వ్యవసాయ బిల్లులపై బీజేపీకి భారీ షాక్

English summary

Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resign from the Narendra Modi government as a protest against the three farm bills that have been introduced by the Modi government in Parliament. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who held the portfolio of Union Minister for Food Processing, said she is "proud" to stand with the farmers against the bills. "I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter and sister," she said in a tweet.