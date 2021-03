బీజేపీ సంచలనం -ప్రైవేటు ఉద్యోగాల్లో 75శాతం స్థానికులకే -బిల్లుకు హర్యానా గవర్నర్ ఆమోదం

English summary

The BJP-led Haryana government on Tuesday approved a bill that reserves 75 per cent jobs in private sector for the people of the state. The legislation was passed by the state assembly last year. Haryana Governor has approved a bill that reserves 75 percent of the private sector jobs with gross salary upto ₹ 50,000 per month for the people of the state, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala informed on Tuesday. The legislation was passed by the state assembly last year.