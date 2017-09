ఎట్టకేలకు ఆచూకీ పసిగట్టిన పోలీసులు, ఢిల్లీ నివాసంపై దాడి.. హనీప్రీత్ పరుగో పరుగు!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Haryana Police on Tuesday conducted searches in Delhi to trace jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief's adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan against whom an arrest warrant has been issued in connection with incidents of violence following Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conviction. The police here said that searches were being conducted at various locations to trace Honeypreet and two other key Dera functionaries, though they did not specify the places where they were carrying out the search. The Delhi Police said a team of the Panchkula Police had come with an arrest warrant for Honeypreet on a tip off that she was present in a house in A block in Greater Kailash in New Delhi. However, the raid did not yield anything, DCP Southeast Romil Baaniya said. The raid was conducted at 7.30 am and only the caretaker was found. The house was registered in the name of the Dera Sacha Sauda, Baaniya said.