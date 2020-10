హత్రాస్ ఘటనతో... ఘజియాబాద్ లో బౌద్ధమతం స్వీకరించిన 236 మంది వాల్మీకీలు

English summary

On 14 October, as many as 236 members of the Valmiki community in Karera village of Ghaziabad read out 22 pledges and changed their religion to Buddhism, all under the tutelage of Rajratna Ambedkar.The Valmikis, who are Dalits, allege discrimination on the part of the ‘upper-caste’ Chauhans, who are the majority in the village. they decided to change the religion with hathras incident .