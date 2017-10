సరికొత్త వివాదం: తాజ్ మహల్ కింద శివాలయం ఉందా!? పూజలూ మొదలెట్టేశారు!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A dozen youths belonging to Hindu outfits were caught reciting ‘Shiva Chalisa (hymn)’ on the premises of the Taj Mahal, causing tension at the iconic monument, which, they claimed, was originally a Shiv temple. The youths, belonging to Rashtra Swabhimaan Dal (RSD) and Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), were taken away by CISF personnel and released after they submitted a written apology. The incident comes a week after controversial BJP MLA Sangeet Som questioned the Taj Mahal’s place in history, saying that the iconic monument was built by ‘traitors’ who targeted Hindus.