English summary

A photo of a little boy sleeping on a footpath with a dog in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has melted the hearts of thousands of netizens. The boy, identified as Ankit, doesn't remember where he belongs to. All he can recall is that his father is in jail and his mother has abandoned him. He sleeps on the footpath with his only friend, a dog named Danny. To survive, he sells balloons or works at tea stalls.