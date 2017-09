ఢిల్లీలో హనీప్రీత్ సింగ్... ముందస్తు బెయిల్ కోసం పిటిషన్!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Honeypreet Insan, who has been on the run following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in two rape cases, on Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail, her lawyer said. Priyanka Taneja alias Honeypreet, the adopted daughter of the jailed Dera chief+ , tops the list of 43 persons 'wanted' by the Haryana Police+ in connection with incidents of violence that had followed Ram Rahim's conviction in the rape cases. Earlier, a lookout notice was issued against Honeypreet by the police. Her lawyer Pradeep Kumar Arya told PTI that they have filed the anticipatory bail petition in the Delhi High Court and the matter would be mentioned tomorrow before a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal for early hearing.