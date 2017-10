మాస్టర్ మైండ్ ఆమెది.. అమలు జరిపింది వాళ్ళిద్దరు! సిర్సా అల్లర్ల కోసం రూ.1.25 కోట్ల ఖర్చు?

National

Honeypreet Insan allegedly gave Rs 1.25 crore to Dera Sacha Sauda's Panchkula branch head, Chamkaur Singh, a couple of days ahead of dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in rape cases on August 25. This was revealed to cops by Rakesh Kumar, personal assistant-cum-driver of Gurmeet, during interrogation. Police officials believe the money was used to pay supporters to spark a riot in Panchkula in the event of Gurmeet being convicted of rape by the CBI court. Rakesh Kumar is currently in the custody of the special investigation team (SIT) headed by ACP Mukesh Malhotra. As many as 36 people, all dera folowers, were killed in Panchkula after police opened fire to quell the rioting.