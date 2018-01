జాదవ్ తల్లి సమయస్ఫూర్తి... చిత్తయిన పాకిస్తాన్ వ్యూహం, ఆ వీడియో వేస్టేనా!?

National

Ramesh Babu

When Pakistan gave visa only to Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife Chetankul, India insisted that the Indian national's mother, Avanti, should also be allowed to visit him. India's insistence worked in its favour when the 70-year-old woman spoiled Pakistan's nefarious plan. when Jadhav met his mother and wife after more than 21 months of captivity in Pakistan, he strangely greeted the two women by "confessing" he was an Indian spy - the charge levelled by Pakistan but contested by India. He also told them that he had engineered various terror attacks. Avanti, however, could not believe the first words uttered by her son from across a glass wall. She angrily interrupted him: "But why are you saying all this? You were doing business in Iran from where you were abducted. You must tell the truth." Pakistanis had planned to use the recording of Jadhav's remarks, which were a part of the script handed to him by Pakistan Army and ISI, as a "confession" to his wife and mother. Pakistan would have then used this "confession" against India. However, Avanti Jadhav's presence of mind and courage of speaking out spoiled Pakistan's plans.