English summary

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee on #MissionShakti: What was the need for Modi at the time of election to violate the model code of conduct to take the credit? Does he work there? Is he going to space? It's a political announcement, scientists should have announced it, it's their credit. Only one satellite was destroyed, that wasn't necessary, it was lying there since long, it's the prerogative of scientists, when to do it. We will complain to the EC.