కలకలం: బీజేపీపై సొంత నేత విమర్శలు.. చిదంబరం ట్వీట్‌ సెగ

English summary

No matter what power does, ultimately truth will prevail, said senior Congress leader and former finance minister P.Chidambaram on Wednesday after senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central Government's economic policy. Sinha, a former finance minister, hogged the limelight and started trending high on social media this morning, after he criticised his own government for sinking economy, in an article he penned for The Indian Express. Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram said, "Yashwant Sinha speaks Truth to Power. Will Power now admit the Truth that economy is sinking?"