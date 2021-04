నేనింకా బతికే ఉన్నా... కన్ఫర్మేషన్ లేకుండా ఈ వార్తలేంటి... సుమిత్రా మహాజన్ ఆగ్రహం...

I am relieved if that is so. I received this from what I thought was a reliable source: “पूर्व लोकसभा अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सुमित्रा महाजन जी हमारे बीच नहीं रहीं.

ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें.🙏” Happy to retract & appalled that anyone would make up such news. https://t.co/3c8pDGaBRv