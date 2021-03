English summary

The first known case of a woman giving birth to a baby with antibodies against Covid-19 has come to light. US Doctors said that the woman was given the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine during her pregnancy. According to the yet-to-be peer-reviewed study, posted in the preprint server medRxiv, the mother had received a single dose of the Moderna mRNA vaccine at 36 weeks and three days of her gestation period.