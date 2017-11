షాక్: 1.16 లక్షల మందికి ఐటీ నోటీసులు, రూ.25లక్షలకు పైగా డిపాజిట్లు

National

The Income Tax (I-T) department has slapped notices on 1.16 lakh individuals and firms who made cash deposits of more than Rs25 lakh in bank accounts post note ban but failed to file returns by the due date, CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra said. Besides, large cash deposit by people who have filed I-T returns are also under close scrutiny, he said.