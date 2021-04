ప్రాణాంతక మహమ్మారి : ప్రపంచ రికార్డులు బద్దలు .. 3.32 లక్షలకు పైగా కరోనా కొత్త కేసులు 2,263 మరణాలు

English summary

India reported 332,730 fresh coronavirus infections on Friday, taking the cumulative caseload to 16,263,695, according to MoHFW. This is the first time any country country has recorded over 300,000 cases in just 24 hours. Amid oxygen shortage and faltering health system in the country, India saw 2,263 deaths in highest single-day spike. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 186,928. The country now has more than 2.4 million active cases.