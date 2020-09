చైనాతో టెన్షన్: చర్చలు సఫలం - బలగాల తరలింపు నిలిపివేతకు అంగీకారం - ఉమ్మడి ప్రకటన

English summary

After marathon 13-hour talks between India and China at the Corps Commander level on Monday, both sides today released a joint statement saying that two countries had decided to stop sending more troops to the frontline in eastern Ladakh. The joint statement from India and China stated that both sides will enhance communication to avoid misunderstandings and also implement the five-point consensus reached by foreign ministers S Jaishankar and Wang Yi at the sidelines of the SCO summit in Moscow earlier this month.