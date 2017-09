National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The relation between India and China is like the monsoon that rains differently every year, China's consul General Zheng Xiyuan has said. He was addressing a gathering here last evening in celebration of the 68th National Day of the People's Republic of China. "Relation between China and India is just like the monsoon season. There are different levels of rainfall in different years. And, sometimes you have clouds as well," he said, alluding to the Dokalam episode.