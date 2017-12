National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

After its entry into the Missile Technology Control Regime in June 2016, India was on Thursday admitted as the 42nd member of the Wassenaar Arrangement - a global grouping that regulates transfer and access to conventional weapons and dual-use technologies. In the coming months, India expects to be included in the Australia Group as well, leaving the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) - where it faces stiff opposition from China - as the last non-proliferation regime that India expects to enter.