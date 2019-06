అదిర్ చీకటి రోజులను మరిచారు .. ఎమర్జెన్సీపై ప్రధాని మోడీ

English summary

prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evoked the memories of the Emergency in the Lok Sabha. He said that those responsible for the Emergency will never be absolved of their sins. Reminding the Congress of the Emergency, PM Modi said it was a blot on democracy that will never fade. PM Modi's first address to Parliament after being voted to power came on the 44th anniversary of the Emergency declared by then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. He was replying to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's comments the previous day, where the Congress MP had listed out the many achievements of Congress over the years.