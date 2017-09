మయన్మార్ సరిహద్దుల్లో భారత్ మెరుపుదాడి! భారీగా నాగా తీవ్రవాదుల హతం?

National

Ramesh Babu



The Indian Army said on Wednesday that it had struck hideouts of Naga militants along the Myanmar border in the early hours of the day. In a statement, the Army said that insurgents had opened fire on troops at the Indo-Myanmar border, following which it retaliated. NSCN-K cadres are believed to have suffered heavy casualties in the "firefight" that started at around 4.45 am and lasted for a couple of hours. The Indian Army said none of its personnel were hurt in the operation, contradicting reports that had suggested otherwise. Around 70 para-commandos were involved in the operation on the hideouts located near the border, sources told News-18. Army sources told the channel that the border was not crossed at any point.