ప్రారంభ ధర రూ.1,005... విమాన టిక్కెట్లపై ఇండిగో న్యూ ఇయర్ ఆఫర్

IndiGo was offering tickets starting at Rs. 1,005 on select sectors. IndiGo flights from Bagdogra to Guwahati were being offered at a starting price of Rs. 1,005, according to the airline's website - goindigo.in. IndiGo was also offering tickets starting at Rs. 1,030 and Rs. 1,095 on flights hailing out of Delhi to Lucknow and from Coimbatore to Chennai respectively, according to the IndiGo bookings portal. An additional, non-refundable convenience fee of Rs. 200 per passenger per sector will be levied on all online payments made through net banking, credit cards or debit cards, IndiGo further said on its website. Some other IndiGo flight tickets started at Rs. 1,120 on flights from Chennai to Bengaluru; Rs. 1,130 from Agartala to Guwahati; Rs. 1,148 from Chennai to Coimbatore; Rs. 1,176 for Delhi to Jaipur, and Rs. 1,178 on those taking off from Agartala to Kolkata, according to the IndiGo website.