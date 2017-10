ఇన్ఫోసిస్: కొత్త సీఈఓ ఎంపిక నేడే! నందన్ నిలేకని ఎవరివైపు మొగ్గుతారో?

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Infosys will announce growth strategies after co-founder Nandan Nilekani coming at the helm. Infosys management commentary will be keenly watched on areas such as probable names of the next chief executive officer, digitisation roadmap and deal wins in its largest market in the US after the "abrupt" exit of first non-founder CEO Vishal Sikka in August. Infosys' management is expected to announce the prospective or final names of the next chief executive officer. While discussions have been on for shortlisting former senior executives who grew at Infosys, analysts say it may not be an easy task to find an external leader at this point.