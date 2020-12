తీవ్రమవుతున్న రైతు ఉద్యమం .. ఢిల్లీ ఘెరావ్ ప్లాన్ .. డిసెంబర్ 14 న దేశవ్యాప్త నిరసనకు పిలుపు

English summary

Farmers on Wednesday rejected government's proposal over the farm laws and call for a nationwide sit-in protest on December 14. In a press conference, Farmer leaders announced a 'Delhi gherao' plan saying that Delhi-Jaipur and Delhi-Agra highway will be blocked by the protesters by December 12 and all tolls across the country will be freed. The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) also release their statement on government's proposal and termed them "old proposals dressed up as new".