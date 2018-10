National

Has the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taken the same route as taken by the Congress before and during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in the country when it unscrupulously attacked the then Gujarat chief minister and present PM Narendra Modi or the BJP is trapped by the Congress moves? Actually Congress president Rahul Gandhi is similarly targeted by all and sundry in the BJP the way Modi was attacked by the Congress. But the question is, if it is making any impact on people or not? Yes it is making its impact but not as desired by the BJP rather adverse!