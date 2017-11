షాక్: బిజెపి నేతల హత్యలకు ఐఎస్ఐ కుట్ర?

National

Narsimha

English summary

Intelligence Agencies have received inputs that 11 members suicide squad of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) led by Khalid Azhar, a distant cousin of Jaish e Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, reached at Mahesh Khali coast of Chittagong madarsa in Bangladesh and instructions have been issued to infiltrate these cadres to India between November 15 and 20 to target top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Home Minister Rajnath Singh.