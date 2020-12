ఇది జాతీయ భద్రతను ప్రభావితం చేస్తుంది .. రైతుల సమస్యపై అమిత్ షా తో పంజాబ్ సీఎం

English summary

The farmer protests in and around Delhi is not an issue which only affects the economy of Punjab but is also a "national security" issue, said Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh as he appealed to "both sides" to resolve the issue. "Discussion is going on between farmers & Centre, there's nothing for me to resolve. I reiterated my opposition in my meeting with Home Minister & requested him to resolve the issue as it affects the economy of my state & security of the nation," said Amarinder Singh following his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.