15 గంటలు.. 40 కిలోమీటర్లు: ఆస్ప్రత్రికి మహిళను మోసుకెళ్లిన ఐటీబీపీ జవాన్లు, రియల్ హీరోస్

#WATCH : ITBP jawans travelled 40-km on foot for 15 hours carrying an injured woman on a stretcher from a remote village, Lapsa to Munsyari in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand yesterday. During this journey, they crossed flooded nullahs & landslide-prone areas: ITBP

English summary

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans on Saturday rescued an injured woman in a remote Uttrakhand village, carrying her on a stretcher for 15 hours through flooded drains, landslide zone areas, and slippery slopes to reach a distant road 40 kilometres ahead from where she was eventually evacuated to a hospital.