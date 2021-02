Jaipur Literature Fest 2021: మైఖేల్ శాండెల్ పుస్తకంపై శశి థరూర్ ప్రశంసలు

English summary

The Jaipur Literature Festival, that is known as the "greatest literary show on Earth", is a sumptuous feast of ideas.In today's session, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was in conversation with Harvard University Professor Michael Sandel where the two spoke about his new book "The Tyranny of Merit: What's Become of the Common Good?" that shows the polarised politics of time reflecting the deep divide between winners and losers.