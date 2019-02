పుల్వామా ఎఫెక్ట్ .. కరాచీ ఆర్ట్స్ కౌన్సిల్ ఈవెంట్ కు వెళ్లొద్దని షబానా దంపతుల నిర్ణయం ..

Cowardly, dastardly, meaningless...... my heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones and prayers for recovery of those brave hearts in hospital. Salute to your commitment to “Service and Loyalty” @crpfindia !

Veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar and wife Shabana Azmi have canceled their plan to visit an event in Pakistan organised by the Karachi Arts Council in light of the Pulwama terror attack. The duo was earlier invited to join the 2-day event but they have now decided to skip it as a sign of protest against the dastardly terror attack by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The CRPF has also vowed to avenge the death the paramilitary forces who were killed in Thursday's suicide bombing attack. Cowardly, dastardly, meaningless...... my heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones and prayers for recovery of those brave hearts in hospital. Salute to your commitment to Service and Loyalty