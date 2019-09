English summary

following the directions of Delhi court, a judge has arrived at AIIMS in New Delhi for recording the statement of the Unnao rape survivor in the case of alleged sexual assault by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017. Accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar has also been taken to AIIMS for the hearing. He was brought along with co-accused Shashi Singh. As per directions of the court, the temporary court will hold 'in-camera' proceedings at AIIMS for recording the statement of the Unnao rape survivor. The rape survivor has been in the hospital after she was injured in an accident. The 'in-camera' proceedings are not open to the public and the press.