మరికొద్ది నిమిషాల్లో విమానం టేకాఫ్ అనగా... షాకింగ్ విషయం చెప్పిన ప్రయాణికుడు...

English summary

Just before take-off, a passenger onboard an IndiGo flight told the cabin crew that he was COVID-19 positive, which moments later prompting the pilot of the aircraft to return to the parking bay for safety of the passengers. As per a report by NDTV, the IndiGo flight 6E-286 was preparing for take-off for Pune from Delhi when the passenger informed the cabin crew that he was COVID-19 positive and showed them documents to prove it.