కమల్ హాసన్ థర్డ్ ఫ్రంట్ రెడీ... సీట్ల లెక్కలు కొలిక్కి... ఎవరెన్ని చోట్ల పోటీ చేస్తున్నారంటే...

English summary

Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam finalised its poll pact for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with the India Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) and actor R Sarathkumar’s All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) on Monday night, allocating 40 seats each to its allies and announcing that it would contest in the remaining 154 seats.