Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli has taken to social media and reacted to Kubbra Sait’s recent tweet about kangana y plus category security. Earlier, Kubbra raised a question on the ‘Y-plus’ security given to Kangana by the Home Ministry and asked if the bill was going out of her taxes. Kangana’s sister Rangoli was quick to react to her post asked Kubbra, “Just out of curiosity, how much tax have you paid?”