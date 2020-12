ఆవును మందలించాడని వ్యక్తి హత్య -నిందితుడు యాదవ్ పాల వ్యాపారి -మృతుడు గుప్తా దారుణస్థితి

English summary

A 46-year-old man was beaten to death in front of his wife and children on Monday allegedly for chasing their neighbour’s cow with a stick. The incident took place at the Mahadeo Nagar Basti close to CTI canal under the limits of Govind Nagar police station. The suspected killer, Ayush Yadav, managed to flee along with his family members. Police said the events leading to the murder began on Monday afternoon when a cow belonging to Ayush Yadav, a dairy owner, reached in front of the victim Raman Gupta house.