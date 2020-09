అసలైన కరోనా వారియర్... ఆ రైతు చేస్తున్న పనికి జనం హ్యాట్సాఫ్... ఒక్క రూపాయి ఆశించకుండా...

English summary

A farmer, in the Indian state of Kerala, has decided to do his part in fighting the pandemic. He is disinfecting and sanitising the houses of all COVID-19 patients in his neighbourhood, not just free of cost, but also with his own spraying equipment. The 51-year-old farmer Latheef Kolath from Edappal, in the state’s Malappuram district, is gaining praise on social media, for his efforts.