English summary

kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on wednesday said that LDF's victory in local body polls is the victory of the people and a fitting reply to UDF, BJP and the central government agencies which are trying to “wreck the state”. The results from the local body elections in Kerala have firmly placed the CPM-led LDF in the driving seat with wins in 514 of the 941 gram panchayats, four of the six corporations, 10 of the 14 district panchayats and 112 of the 152 block panchayats. While the LDF is leading in 514 gram panchayats, the UDF is leading in 375 and the NDA in 23.