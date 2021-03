ముఖేష్ అంబానీకి బెదిరింపు కేసులో కీలక ట్విస్ట్ .. స్కార్పియో వాహన యజమాని హత్యకు గురైన హిరెన్ కాదు

English summary

ATS officials investigating Mukesh Ambani's bomb threat case have identified Mansukh Hiren as not the owner of Scorpio vehicle. The vehicle was registered on April 7, 2007 at Thane RTO by Sam Peter Newton, a resident of Thane. Mansukh Hiren, who was questioned by police as the owner of the Scorpio vehicle, told police that the vehicle was not his, But the vehicle he was stolen when he is using the vehicle.