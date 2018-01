National

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday blamed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for Bhima-Khoregaon violence in Pune and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on it.Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha in which a youth has been killed, the Leader of Opposition Kharge said, "In order to create rift in the society, radical Hindus belonging to the RSS are behind the violence in Bhima-Khoregaon". He also demanded Prime Minister Modi to make a statement on the incident and said he can't keep a mum. "A Supreme Court judge should be appointed for inquiry in Bhima-Koregaon Violence. The Prime Minister should also give a statement, he can't stay mum. He is a Mauni baba (a saint who doesn't speak) on such issues," Kharge said.