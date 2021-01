కిసాన్ పరేడ్ .. సింఘూ, తిక్రీ , ఘాజీపూర్ బోర్డర్ లో ఉద్రిక్తత .. పోలీసుల టియర్ గ్యాస్ ప్రయోగం

Delhi: Huge crowd of farmers at Tikri Border as they carry out tractor parade on the occasion of #RepublicDay to register protest against three farm laws introduced by Centre pic.twitter.com/Grkk0k1Yuv

On the one hand, the Republic Day celebrations are going on in the national capital, on the other hand, the farmers 'movement and the farmers' tractors rally are all set on the border. The situation at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders has become tense with the chaos Thousands were seen marching with flags; many of them were also on tractors.